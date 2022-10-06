The Mustangs varsity volleyball team rose to 24-3 last week, defeating Independence and Williamsburg on the road before winning four of five matches at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational on Saturday.

The team now sits at second place in the WaMaC-East standings, having recently been surpassed by Marion, who have now won eight straight.

MVVB 2 Kyla Vaughn
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Kyla Vaughn (No. 20) gets fingers on the ball to deliver a spike over Dike-New Hartford players.
MVVB3 Brooke Ellyson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson prepares to spike the ball in play Saturday against Dike-New Hartford.
MVVB5
Buy Now

Recommended for you