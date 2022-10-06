The Mustangs varsity volleyball team rose to 24-3 last week, defeating Independence and Williamsburg on the road before winning four of five matches at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational on Saturday.
The team now sits at second place in the WaMaC-East standings, having recently been surpassed by Marion, who have now won eight straight.
Tuesday, Sept. 27The Mustangs defeated the Independence Mustangs on the road Tuesday in three straight sets.
Madeleine Miller provided the team with 33 assists in the effort, one of the many differences in the game. Mount Vernon had 41 total team assists, while Independence came up with 21.
Thursday, Sept. 29
The Mustangs continued their road success by going 3-0 against the Williamsburg Raiders.
Miller was again instrumental, this time with 38 assists. Sophomore Chloe Meester continued her successful season with 19 kills and two blocks.
Kameron Brand chipped in with 10 digs and a pair of ace serves.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The team traveled once again Saturday to take part in the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational, where they nabbed second place, dropping the championship to rivals Iowa City Liberty Lightning, who last defeated the Mustangs Sept. 24. The Lightning have taken the last five contests between the pair.