Mount Vernon Volleyball 3
Chloe Meester (No. 16) spikes the ball at the net early last week.

 Trent Bowman | Staff photo

Mount Vernon’s varsity volleyball squad just had a huge week.

The Mustangs notched two big wins Monday, Oct. 11 in WaMaC pool play before winning the WaMaC championship on Thursday.

Mount Vernon Volleyball 1
Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson (No. 8) and Parker Whitham (No. 13) combine at the net to defend against a spike early last week.

Monday, Oct. 11The team defeated the South Tama Trojans in pool play 2-0 with twin sets of 21-8 victories, before prevailing over Clear Creek-Amana with a little more difficulty.

The Mustangs handled the Clippers 2-1, with sets of 21-18, 13-21, and 15-9.

It was not their first run-in with the Clippers.

“Beating Clear Creek-Amana was a challenge,” said Mustangs head coach Maggie Willems. “We had beat them two times previously this season, and beating a good team three times is really tough.”

Mount Vernon Volleyball 2
Parker Whitham (No. 13) spikes the ball over some defenders at the net.

“It was really good to come out on top of our pool to obtain an ideal seed for the championship bracket Thursday,” Willems said.

Thursday, Oct. 14 The Mustangs next traveled to Beckman Catholic for the WaMaC tournament, taking the top spot after

