The Mount Vernon wrestling squad scored big wins at home and abroad last week, while two girls placed fifth and eighth at the state level.
Thursday, Jan. 20
The Mustangs handily defeated Marion in dual action Thursday by a score of 63-12. It was a home match for Mount Vernon.
For Mount Vernon, wrestlers Klayten Perreault (106), Jake Haugse (113), Riley Mudd (120), Jackson Jaspers (138), Tristin Nosbisch (145), Henry Ryan (152), Jackson Hird (160), Ryder Bunch (170), Zatyk Holub (182), Ethan Wood (195), Clark Younggreen (220) and Trystin Lashley (285) took wins in the event.
Saturday, Jan. 22
The Mustangs took first at Saturday’s Iowa City-based Bean City Duals.
Against Oskaloosa, Mount Vernon had wins from Perreault, Haugse, Mudd, Croix Shebetka (132), Jaspers, Nosbisch, Ryan, Bunch, Holub, Wood, Younggreen, and Lashley.
Against Columbus/WMU/Lone Tree, Perreault, Mudd, Ethan Plotz (126), Shebetka, Jaspers, Nosbisch, Ryan, Jackson Hird (160), Bunch, Holub, Wood and Younggreen had wins.
Against Muscatine, Mount Vernon had wins from Perreault, Haugse, Mudd, Kaleb Coon (126), Shebetka, Jaspers, Ryan, Hird, Holub, Younggreen and Lashley,
Against Dubuque Hempstead, Mount Vernon had wins from Mudd, Shebetka, Jaspers, Ryan, Hird, Holub, Wood and Younggreen.
Mount Vernon went on to take first place by wrestling against Cedar Rapids Kennedy with a score of 45-32. Mount Vernon lost a point for unsportsmanlike conduct in the meet.
Earning wins in the first place match were Perreault, Haugse, Mudd, Jaspers, Ryan, Bunch, Younggreen and Lashley.