The Mount Vernon varsity wrestling team defeated Clear Creek-Amana and Central DeWitt Thursday in dual action before placing third in the WaMaC Conference Tournament.
Mustang junior Clark Younggreen achieved two falls Thursday to tie Tristan Wirfs’ previous record of 27 before going ahead and setting the record at 28 two days later.
Thursday, Jan. 27Against Clear Creek-Amana, Mount Vernon had wins from Riley Mudd (120), Croix Shebetka (132), Jackson Jaspers (138), Henry Ryan (152), Jackson Hird (160), Watson Krob (170), Zatyk Holub (182), Clark Younggreen (220) and Trystin Lashley (285).
Against Central Dewitt, Mount Vernon had wins from Jake Haugse (113), Mudd, Shebetka, Jackson Rhomberg (145), Ryan, Holub and Younggreen.
Saturday, Jan. 29 The Mustangs placed third at the WaMaC Conference tourney with 177. West Delaware and Independence placed first and second, respectively.
Clark Younggreen achieved his 28th fall to beat the school record previously set by Tristan Wirfs. Younggreen was the sole first place finish for the Mustangs.
Klayten Perreault (106) and Lashley placed second, Jaspers and Ryan placed third.
Ethan Plotz (126), Hird and Shebetka placed fifth, Holub placed sixth and Haugse, Wood and Mudd placed seventh at the meet.