Mount Vernon featured four entries in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association (IWCOA) state championship held over the weekend in Coralville at the Xtreme Arena.
Maddie Plotz, Claire Gaffney, Betsy Morf, and Libby Dix represented their school at the tournament, with Dix taking fifth place and Plotz coming in eighth.
Dix won by fall overEpworth-Western Dubuque’s Kiya Steger, before losing by fall to Colfax-Mingo’s Katie Schlosser. Dix did a wrestle back through the consolation rounds, taking wins by fall over Solon’s Emilee Suchomel, MOC-Floyd Valley’s Addaly Miller. She won a tie-breaker against Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson, and then won by fall over Newton’s Jessie Hutchinson.
In the consolation semifinals, Dix met up again with Schlosser, who took the win by fall. That sent Dix to wrestle with Osage’s Leah Grimm, which she won by fall for a fifth place finish.
Plotz’s path to her eighth place finish saw her winning by fall against Riverside’s Jayden Carrigan and by fall over Osage’s Madison Swenson. She lost by fall against Ottumwa’s Jasmine Luedtke, and then wrestled back in consolation rounds with a win by fall over Bettendorf’s Lauren Rogalla. She took another loss against Moravia’s Layla Ewing to send her to the seventh place match against Mount Pleasant’s Abby Blint, where she also loss by fall.