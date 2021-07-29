The Sons of the American Legion are trying to get the word out about The Moving Wall coming to Solon Aug. 12 through Aug. 16.
They keep trying, but have been plagued by a number of the signs that they have put up in the community of Mount Vernon and Lisbon disappearing after they’ve gone up.
Jay DeLancey of the Sons of the American Legion is asking for people to please leave the signs alone, and return any of the missing signs.
“If you’ve picked up one of the signs for whatever reason, please give them back,” DeLancey said. “Visiting the Moving Wall is one of those causes that can help area Vietnam veterans, and taking these signs down is something many local veterans are taking personally.”
The Moving Wall will be in Solon from Aug. 12 through Aug. 16, and will be located near the Legion Ball Field in Solon (which is also adjacent to the Johnson County Freedom Rock).
A short ceremony and wreath laying will be held at the Moving Wall Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at 10 a.m., with Mount Vernon’s Mike Montgomery speaking at the ceremony.
Montgomery, who was a combat veteran, was approached about being a speaker at the event, especially with his doctorate degree and his wide travel across the United States.
“I want people to understand and know that that wall of 58,279 names on this wall indicate people who died or were missing after serving in an unpopular war,” Montgomery said. “Many of us were treated poorly on our return home, spit on or called baby killers or were refused treatments for our health issues. We now know many of those statements were untrue and wrong.”
Montgomery, who has visited the Moving Wall before, noted that there is so much love and sorrow that people might have on seeing the wall, but for Vietnam veterans it can help that recognition they may have missed years ago.
“When you look at the names and touch the wall, you’re touching someone who devoted their service to this country,” Montgomery said.
The Moving Wall will be on display 24 hours in the community of Solon from noon Thursday, Aug. 12 to Monday, Aug. 16, and area Vietnam veterans are encouraged to visit with their families. Monday will feature a reading of the names from Johnson County and surrounding counties which are on the wall beginning at 10 a.m., with the wall moving on at 1 p.m. that day.
The Solon American Legion is also looking for volunteers to help with overnight security, assisting with parking or helping people locate names on the wall. If you are interested in signing up for a spot, visit https://signup.com/go/qQjeOVF.