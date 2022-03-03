On Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, the Mount Vernon Archery team will travel to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the Iowa NASP State Tournament. The elementary, middle, and high school teams all qualified for the tournament this year. While only the middle school team qualified for 3D, there will be state individual participants for the elementary and high school teams.
NASP archery teams must contain 12 to 24 students, at least four of which must be of the opposite gender. NASP 3D archery teams must contain six to 24 students, at least two of which must be of the opposite gender. There will be two alternates for each team that will attend the tournament and will be ready if any archers are unable to participate. This year over $20,000 will be given out in archer scholarships and equipment certificates to participating individuals and teams.
Mount Vernon High School team members include: Brooke Bausch, Marin Denes, Sarah Fluharty, Jayda Gillespie, Ethan Hunt, Marquez Ireland, Benjamin Johnson, Lainey Kelly, Eli Koster, Aleece Lee, Jaks Lee, Gabriel Mahoney, Austin Mercer, Natalie Nederhiser, Ali Ott, Jayce Pendergrass, Ian Shady, Sierra Snyder and Matthew Tijerina.
Mount Vernon Middle School Bullseye team members include: Payson Burge, Raelynn Ciha, Grey Denes, Danny Dye, Levi Hanna, Weston Haskell, Landon Johanningmeier, Kadence Kaiser, Riah Koster, Ryker Lee, Izaak Leonard, Leah Leonard, Kaitlyn Lighthall, Miles Locke, Bella Manternach, Taylor Manternach, Mason Miller, Amy Morris, Nathan Nederhiser, Korah Robinson, Christopher Schneider, Jake Shady, Gunner Steinberg and Jaelynn Williams.
Mount Vernon Elementary Bullseye state team members include: Ireland Anderson, Theodore Bradbury, Trulie Breidinger, Brinson Grenis, Isaac Huebner, Nolon Jones, Piper Kaiser, Adeline Micheel, Paul Morris, Hanna Newton, Quinlan O’Connor, Kenzi Pisarik, Paxten Pisarik, Finn Plattner, Becker Reinken, Will Ripke, Serenity Robards, Josephine Robinson, Alaina Sellner, Charlie Stewart, Frankie Uthe, Eden Voight,Tristan Weaver and Lillian Wood.
Alternate ones are Hagen Wilkins and Rod Mercer and alternate twos are Dottie Korte and Cody Bock.
High school individuals participting in the 3D state competition are Lainey Kelly, Ian Shady and Sierra Snyder.
Memebers of the Middle school 3D state team are: Grey Denes, Erin Gaffney, Weston Haskell, Kadence Kaiser, Dottie Korte, Ryker Lee, Nathan Nederhiser, Jake Shady, Hutson Wiesenhofer, Jaelynn Williams,
Elementary individual participating in the 3D state competition is Brinson Grenis.