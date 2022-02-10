The Mustang Archery team traveled to Springville for their bullseye and 3D tournament on Saturday. The archers continue to put in a lot of hard work and determination to finish the regular season on a strong note. In total, 31 archers beat their personal best scores on the bullseye targets, and two archers shot their personal best on 3D. This weekend, the Mustang Archers hit the road to participate in the Gary Purtilo Memorial Tournament in Bellevue.
Springville Invitational Bullseye and 3D Results:At the bullseye team level, the elementary school team earned second place with a team score of 2,645. The middle school team placed eighth with a score of 2,966. The high school team also placed sixth with a score of 3,119. Eden Voight placed fifth for the elementary girls’ team. Natalie Nederhiser was dialed in to start with back-to-back 50s. Natalie finished with a personal best and team-high 287 and finished second for the high school girls. For the Mustang 3D team, Trulie Breidinger placed fourth for the elementary girls’ team and Brinson Grenis placed 6th for the elementary boy’s 3D team. Weston Haskell placed fifth for the middle school boy’s 3D team. Lainey Kelly had a strong showing with a second place finish for the high school girls 3D team.