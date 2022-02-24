On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team finished the regular season by shooting bullseye in Center Point and 3D in Anamosa. The Mustang archers showed amazing progress throughout the season and made one final push to qualify for the state tournament. This week, 25 archers beat their personal best scores on the bullseye targets, and another archer shot their personal best on 3D. Next up for the Mustang Archery team is the 2022 Iowa NASP Bullseye/3D State tournament at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
CPU Stormin
Archers Bullseye Tournament results:At the bullseye team level, the elementary school team earned a third-place finish with a score of 2,775. Josephine Robison finished the season strong with a personal best 245 and a fifth-place finish. Paul Morris placed third for the elementary boys while shooting a personal best 262. The middle school team placed ninth with a score of 3,044. The high school team placed fourth with a score of 3,242. Natalie Nederhiser finished the regular season in sixth place for the high school girls with a 280.
Anamosa 3D results: In Anamosa, the Mustang archers only shot individually to prepare for the State Tournament. Lainey Kelly finish in first place with a 288 and Ian Shady finished in sixth place with a 278. Brinson Grenis had a great showing by shooting a personal best 247.