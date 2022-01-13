On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Mustang Archers participated in the Anamosa Bullseye/3D Tournament. This was the first official tournament for the Mustang Archers who quickly knocked off any rust and had great showing overall. There were 38 archers that beat their personal best scores. The Mustang 3D team also had a great showing, and 3 archers shot their personal best. This weekend the Mustang Archers travel to Eldridge, IA for their Bullseye/3D tournament.
Anamosa Results:At the team level, the elementary school team placed first with a score of 2,493, the middle school team placed second with a score of 3,011, the high school team placed sixth with a score of 3,130. In the elementary school girl’s bullseye competition, Eden Voight’s personal best 240, led the elementary girls with a fourth place finish and Brinson Grenis led the boys with a fifth place finish. Amy Morris shot a personal best 263 for a 6th place finish in the middle school girls’ competition. Natalie Nederhiser led all Mustang archers with a 281 and fourth place finish in the high school girl’s competition. Gabriel Mahoney placed fifth for the high school boys with a personal best 278.