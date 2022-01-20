On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Mustang Archers traveled to Eldridge for the Lancer Bullseye tournament. It was another great showing for the Mustang Archers. The team continues to improve each week, practice hard, and are having fun. Overall, there were 29 archers that beat their personal best scores this week. The 3D archers did not shoot this week. Coming up this weekend, the Mustang Archers will travel to the Winter Iowa Games EAST, hosted by Central City Wildcat Archery.
Lancer Tournament Results:
At the team level, the elementary school team placed first for the second tournament in a row with a score of 2576. The middle school team captured first place with a score of 3,091. The high school team had a solid tournament as well with a score of 3114 and placed third. In the elementary school girl’s bullseye competition, Eden Voight’s personal best 241, led the elementary girls with a fourth-place finish and Piper Kaiser’s personal best 217 placed sixth. The elementary boys had Nolon Jones placed fourth and Brinson Grenis placed sixth. Storm Snyder (third), Kadence Kaiser (fourth), and Leah Leonard (sixth) all earned medals for the middle school girls. Weston Haskell (second), Jake Shady (third), and Levi Hanna (fifth) earned medals for the middle school boys. Natalie Nederhiser had a club best 282 to finish fifth for the high school girls.