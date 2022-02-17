On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team traveled to Bellevue for the Gary Purtilo Memorial Tournament. In talking with the other coaches, we all agree that we have seen massive improvement from the archers this year. This week, 20 archers beat their personal best scores on the bullseye targets, and 6 archers shot their personal best on 3D. This week is the final regular-season tournament as the Mustang archers travel to Center Point for the CPU Stormin’ Archers Tournament.
Gary Purtilo Memorial Bullseye and 3D results:
At the bullseye team level, the elementary school team shot well and earned a first place finish with a score of 2,698. Trulie Breidinger placed fourth and Serenity Robards placed sixth for the elementary girls. Paul Morris placed third for the elementary boys with a 248. The middle school team placed thirdrd with a score of 3,036. Levi Hanna placed fourth with a personal best 273 and Weston Haskell placed fifth for the middle school boys. The high school team also placed third with a score of 3,201. Marin Denes was on target with an amazing personal best of 285 and placed first while Natalie Nederhiser placed fourh for the high school girls with a 282.
For the 3D team, the middle school finished second while the high school team placed fourth. Trulie Breidinger placed second for the elementary girls and Brinson Grenis placed fourth for the elementary boys. Weston Haskell placed second and Jake Shady placed fifth for the middle school boys. Lainey Kelly led the high school girls with a fourth place finish.