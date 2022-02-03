On Saturday, the Mustang Archery team hosted its annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament. With the help of amazing volunteers, family members, coaches, archers, and sponsors, the tournament was a huge success, and we are extremely grateful. Overall, we had some great performances with 34 archers beating their personal best scores on bullseye, and another five on 3D. This weekend, the Mustang Archers make the short drive over to the Springville Invitational Bullseye and 3D Tournament.
Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament Results:At the bullseye team level, the elementary school team earned first place with a score of 2,664. The middle school team placed sixth with a score of 3,036. The high school team placed sixth as well with a score of 3,208. In the elementary school girl’s bullseye competition, Trulie Breidinger placed fifth and Eden Voight placed sixth. Paul Morris was all smiles as he led the elementary boys’ team with a personal best 250 and a third place finish. Weston Haskell continued to be consistent with a 277 and placed third for the middle school boys. For the Mustang 3D team, Trulie Breidinger placed fifth with a personal best 255 for the elementary girls’ team.