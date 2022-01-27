On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Mustang Archers traveled to Central City for the Iowa Winter Games EAST, hosted by Wildcat Archery. Overall, the team had a great tournament and kept on target with 29 archers beating their personal best scores on bullseye, and another 10 on 3D. Coming up, the Mustang Archers will host its annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Bullseye/3D Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29. This tournament honors Chuck and highlights archers from Mount Vernon, Anamosa, Springville and many more schools from around the area. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and the last flight will start at 6 p.m. in both the middle and high school gyms.
Iowa Winter Games EAST Results:
At the bullseye team level, the elementary school team placed second with a score of 2,580. The middle school team also earned second place with a score of 3,076. The high school team shot well and placed third with a score of 3198. In the elementary school girl’s bullseye competition, Eden Voight’s beat last week’s personal best of 241, with a 243 and led the elementary girls with a third place finish and Trulie Breidinger’s personal best 241 placed fifth. For the middle school team, Storm Snyder earned 2nd for the middle school girls and Weston Haskell place second for the middle school boys. Natalie Nederhiser earned sixth place for the high school girls and Gabriel Mahoney had a personal best 283 and finish in second place for the high school boys.
For the 3D team, Trulie Breidinger placed fourth and Brinson Grenis placed third for the elementary teams. For the middle school boys, Weston Haskell (second) and Jake Shady (sixth) earned medals and Storm Snyder earned second place for the girls. The high school girls’ team had Sierra Snyder (third) and Lainey Kelly (fifth) earn medals as well. The middle school team was the only one to have enough shooters to qualify for the team competition and earned a second place finish.