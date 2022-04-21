The Mustang Moon recently received numerous awards from the Iowa High School Press Association’s Spring 2022 news contests. There were a total of 1,026 entries in the contest this year.
The Mustang Moon is one of 15 schools recognized in the News Team of the Year competition. Instructor Joann Gage said the school won that banner in 2020. Five schools in each class are named as finalists for news team of the year awards. Schools must submit an issue from the fall, an issue from the spring and one additional issue of the editor’s choice for the competition that will be judged this summer. One school from each class will be named a winner, as well as two schools selected at large. That award is announced in fall 2022. Mount Vernon had a total of 145 points in the competition for the awards they earned in the Spring Journalism Contest.
Anna Moore placed second in the Hawkeye Photographer of the Year competition, recognizing the best photographers from across the state.
Dallas Olberding was recognized as one of the Top 10 emerging journalists for the year. With the win, Olberding receives a certificate, a specialty pin and a $100 scholarship towards attending the 2022 Summer Journalism workshops for high school students.
The Mustang Moon earned first place wins in editorial/cartoon comic strip from Kambree Hultquist’s entry “Cheering to a Brick Wall,” environmental photography with Moore’s photo “Dallas Dances for Color Guard,” feature photo with Moore’s “Light,” illustration or art from Macy Eskelsen’s “Weight Room: Training the Whole Student,” infographic with Dallas Olberding’s “A High Schooler’s Guide to Sustainability,” interactive graphic with Abigail Morf’s “Survey Shows Students Split on Mask Mandate,” multimedia story-sports with Moore’s “Football 2021 Hype Video,” news photo with Morf’s “Bright Star: First Musical in the New Performing Arts Center,” photo story with Moore’s “Mustangs Take Down CPU Pointers,” sports action photo with Moore’s “Catch in the Mist” and sports feature with Moore’s “Celebration.”
The school also had second place wins in the health/science stories with Ashlynn Carter-Shook, Sierra Snyder and Ava Remerowski’s “The effects of COVID-19 at Mount Vernon High School,” illustration or art with Remerowski’s “Assigning Homework Needs to Stop,” environmental photo with Carson Bartelt’s “Caelan Huner: Life with Pseudarthrosis,” multimedia story-sports with Moore’s “On the Road Again: Path to State Includes Many Away Games,” news photo with Remy Merrill’s “Passing the Crown,” personality profile with Eskelsen’s “Gore-geous Jessica,” photo story with Moore and Eskelsen’s “Mount Vernon Wrestlers Find Success at State,” sports action photo with Moore’s “Mustangs win 41-7 in Homecoming Football Game” and sports feature with Moore’s “Mount Vernon Overpowers Tipton Tigers.”
Earning third place was Olberding’s column “Mental Health maintenance in the classroom: why schools across Iowa should offer excused mental health days,” Olberding’s feature story “A High Schooler’s guide to sustainability,” photo story with Moore’s “Mount Vernon battles West Liberty in State Quarterfinals,” sports feature photo with Moore’s “Mount Vernon Fights Hard Against West Delaware” and sports story: game or season recap with Eskelsen’s “Return of the J’s: Mustangs Win.”
Honorable mentions went to Anoop Boyal’s feature story “Mount Vernon’s PokeLegends,” news photo with Moore’s “Mount Vernon Defeats Maquoketa in Homecoming Game” and photo story with Morf’s “Spoiler Alert: And Then There Were None.”