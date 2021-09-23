Mount Vernon’s varsity volleyballers have already been riding high in the 2021 season, but they continued their roll with a week where they won 15 out of their 16 sets, with the first seven wins coming against one of three different teams named the Cardinals.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
The action began Tuesday at home, where the Mustangs won 3-0 with sets of 25-8, 25-10, and 25-22 over guests Maquoketa Cardinals.
“It was a great crowd for our first home match,” said Mustangs head coach Maggie Willems. “The energy and enthusiasm in our gym was outstanding.”
“We were really dominant in the first two sets, controlling all phases of the game,” Willems said.
Indeed, the Mustangs did command virtually every metric of the night, scoring more kills (34-21), total blocks (19-3), digs (46-33), serve attempts (64-35).
“Our middle hitters, Parker Whitham and Vail Telecky keep progressing, making our net play even more dominant,” noted Willems.
Sat., Sept 18 Mount Vernon’s good fortunes rolled over into the weekend, where the Mustangs defeated all six teams they faced, emerging victorious from the Red Oak Invitational.
“We have identified areas for each player to improve on, to aid us in our continued development,” said Willems after the tourney. “We see each player continuing to improve, which is great.”
“Also, as a team, we are really becoming cohesive,” she said.
“There is a consistency to the effort that we are giving as a collective group, and a development to the intricate systems that need to function at a high-level in order for us to succeed.”
Willems praised a couple members of the team specifically.
“Freshman Chloe Meester was our kill leader for the day, and if she continues to make a great progress with her decision making on how to score a point,” she said.
“Setter Madeleine Miller continues to do a great job distributing the ball to get our hitters the best matchups possible, and she generates consistent points with her attacks and from the service line,” said Willems.
The Mustangs faced off with the Clarinda Cardinals first, winning in two sets of 21-8 and 21-13.
Next was the Treynor Cardinals to round out the Cardinals portion of competition, with the Mustangs fending them off 21-17 and 21-10.
The Sidney Cowgirls were the next team to face off with the rolling Mustangs, with Mount Vernon again on top 21-17 and 21-15.
The Mustangs served the Council Bluffs Lincoln Lynx a pair of 21-12 losses before stumbling slightly against St. Albert, winning 2-1 with sets of 25-17, 22-25, and 15-5.
Finally, the Red Oak Tigers fell to the Mustangs by twin scores of 25-13.
The Mustangs topped the Tigers in a number of categories, scoring more kills (29-20), total blocks (5-2), and serve successes (41-26, also the number of serve attempts).
The Tigers came up with one more dig than the day’s champion at 32-31.
The Mustangs improved to 15-4 overall.
The team would next take on Beckman Catholic on the road the following Tuesday, but can next be caught in action at the Liberty-Mount Vernon Hy-Vee Classic at Liberty Saturday, Sept. 25.