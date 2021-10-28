Mustang volleyballers charge through regionals By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Oct 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity volleyball squad continued their winning ways last week, breezing first through the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinals 3-0 before doing the same in the semifinals two days later.“It was really nice to take care of the first two rounds of regionals in straight sets,” said Mustangs head coach Maggie Willems.“We had a really great team effort on Wednesday night in particular,” she added.Monday, Oct. 18 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Parker Whitham (No. 13) spikes the ball over the hands of a defender in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The South Tama Trojans were the first to fall to the Mustangs, losing in three straight sets 25-19, 25-15, and 25-19.Mount Vernon hosted South Tama, who dropped to 14-22 with the loss. The Mustangs improved to 32-12, and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal action.Wednesday, Oct. 20 Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Brooke Ellyson taps the ball over the net in pplay earlier last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs again played host Wednesday night, to another team named the Trojans, this time from West Marshall.And they again beat the visiting team 3-0 with sets of 25-17, 25-14, and 25-13.The loss set West Marshall back to 18-17 overall, while the Mustangs bettered their record to 33-12. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Emma Meester (No. 15) taps the ball over the net in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The win advanced the Mustangs to the championship Tuesday, Oct. 26, which would determine whether the team would head to the state tournament, or begin thinking about the next season.The 2021 volleyball state tournament will be Nov. 2 through Nov. 4 in Cedar Rapids. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon School Board candidatesBridge condition a concernNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentOxford Council candidate sees need for improvementsNorth Liberty firefighters stay busyMount Vernon mayorSpringville mayoral candidatesOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayorSpartans clinch district titleSemifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program Images Videos