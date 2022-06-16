Mustangs baseballers win last two BY Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon baseball squad continued to work through their growing pains last week, picking up three wins, but dropping four losses to end up 7-10 in standings. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Carson Sansenbach pitches in play earlier this season. --Sun file photo The Mustangs ended the week on a two game winning streak.Monday, June 6The Williamsburg Raiders got the best of the home team in a doubleheader Monday, defeating the Mustangs by scores of 4-2 and 3-2.Tuesday, June 7 The team reversed their fortunes the following night when hosting the Central DeWitt Sabers, winning by a score of 8-4.The first inning helped propel the Mustang victory, as they accumulated seven runs in that inning alone.Julio Galvan and Collin Crawford each had an RBI, while both players scored runs themselves.Thursday, June 9A doubleheader at Beckman Catholic did not go as well for the traveling Mustangs, as they dropped two decisions to the Trailblazers (5-1 and 10-1).Saturday, June 11 The squad ended their week on a high note, traveling to Calamus to defeat Calamus-Wheatland 12-2, and later Marquette Catholic 10-2.Jackson Jaspers, a sophomore, had a big game one, with two hits, two RBIs, and three stolen bases.Freshman Ethan Wood chipped in three RBIs.Junior Maddox Rollinger had three RBIs in the second game.The Mustangs scored four runs in the sixth inning of both of their games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babyLinn County flag retirement heldAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchKickoff offers fair previewSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliSpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersMidland baseball: Scoring at a football clipMount Vernon student graduates at 16Midland baseball: Trying to stay in the fight Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.