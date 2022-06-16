The Mount Vernon baseball squad continued to work through their growing pains last week, picking up three wins, but dropping four losses to end up 7-10 in standings.

Mount Vernon’s Carson Sansenbach pitches in play earlier this season.

The Mustangs ended the week on a two game winning streak.

Monday, June 6The Williamsburg Raiders got the best of the home team in a doubleheader Monday, defeating the Mustangs by scores of 4-2 and 3-2.

Tuesday, June 7 The team reversed their fortunes the following night when hosting the Central DeWitt Sabers, winning by a score of 8-4.

The first inning helped propel the Mustang victory, as they accumulated seven runs in that inning alone.

Julio Galvan and Collin Crawford each had an RBI, while both players scored runs themselves.

Thursday, June 9A doubleheader at Beckman Catholic did not go as well for the traveling Mustangs, as they dropped two decisions to the Trailblazers (5-1 and 10-1).

Saturday, June 11 The squad ended their week on a high note, traveling to Calamus to defeat Calamus-Wheatland 12-2, and later Marquette Catholic 10-2.

Jackson Jaspers, a sophomore, had a big game one, with two hits, two RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Freshman Ethan Wood chipped in three RBIs.

Junior Maddox Rollinger had three RBIs in the second game.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the sixth inning of both of their games.

