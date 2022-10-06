The Mustangs varsity cross country teams both nabbed second place last week at the Williamsburg Invitational before facing stiff competition in Saturday’s Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg. The yearly event found the Mount Vernon-Lisbon joint team placing ninth in the girls competition, while the boys placed 14th.

Tuesday, Sept. 27The Williamsburg Invite found both sides of the team taking second place in the team rankings, with Lourdes Mason claiming the top time in the event.

