The Mount Vernon varsity wrestling program lost a close dual with Williamsburg Thursday in Dyersville, but bounced back with a win over Beckman Catholic before going on to sweep the Dike New Hartford Duals, becoming champs.
Thursday, Dec. 16Mount Vernon vs. Williamsburg
Against Williamsburg, the Mount Vernon wrestlers lost 35 to 31, with Williamsburg having four more points.
In the loss, Mount Vernon got wins from Croix Shebetka (132), Jackson Jaspers (138), Tristin Nosbisch (145), Henry Ryan (152), Ryder Bunch (170), Clark Youngreen (220) and Trystin Lashley (285).
Mount Vernon vs. Beckman Catholic
The Mustangs powered through in the match-ups with Beckman-Catholic, with a 46 to 24 routing of the Beckman team.
In the win, the Mustangs had wins from Shebetka, Nosbisch, Henry Ryan, Jackson Hird, Jake Haugse and Kaleb Coon. Klayten Pereault and Youngreen had byes in the contest in their weight divisions.
Saturday, Dec. 18 It was all Mount Vernon Mustangs Saturday, Dec. 18, when they competed at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational, and the team took the crown as first place champions at the invitational.
The Mustangs took round 1 against Marshalltown 46 to 29, round two against OABCIG 75 to zero, round three vs. South Winneshiek 57 to 12 before taking a bye in round four.
In round five, they faced off against Dike-New Hartford in a 44 to 32 win for the Mustangs.
Against Marshalltown, the Mustangs saw wins by Jaspers, Bunch, Younggreen and Perreault, with Jackson Hird (160), Dylan Winkler (195) and Riley Mudd seeing byes.
Against OABCIG, Nosbisch, Hird, Bunch, Zatyk Holub (182), Lashley, Perreault, Riley Mudd (126), Shebetka and Jaspers had wins. Wrestlers Henry Ryan, Winkler, Younggreen, Haugse and Coon had byes.
The Mustangs had wins against South Winneshiek from Perreault, Haugse, Coon, Mudd, Shebetka, Jaspers, Nosbisch, Ryan, Hird, and Holub. Younggreen received a bye in the match.
Against Dike-New Hartford, the Mustangs had wins from Younggreen, Lashley, Shebetka, Jaspers, Nosbisch, Henry Ryan and Hird. Perreault had a bye in the match-up.