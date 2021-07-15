Mount Vernon’s baseball team posted a signature win, downing WaMaC leader and top rated Marion in the second game of a doubleheader July 5.
The Mustang bats proved potent in the final games of the regular season. They went on to sweep Vinton-Shellsburg 10-3 and 13-6, Thursday, July 8.
July 5 Mount Vernon splits with Marion
Game one: Mustangs shut out
Marion scored four runs in the first inning, and didn’t let up much after that. They scored additional solo runs in the second, fourth, and fifth, and then piled on five more runs in the sixth inning to take the first game 12-0.
Though the Mustangs failed to make it on the board, senior Collin Swantz had two hits.
Both teams had a similar number of hits — Marion with seven, and Mount Vernon with five, but Marion had nine RBIs while the Mustangs had none.
Game two: Mustangs bounce back 11-7 The Mustangs struck first and struck often in the second game of the doubleheader with Marion, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, single runs in the second and third, and, already up 4-0, scored three more runs at the bottom of the fourth inning.
Marion brought it within five when they scored two runs at the top of the fifth to make it 7-2, but the Mustangs widened the gap by matching their runs when they were up to bat. After five, the score was now 9-2 after five full innings.
Marion scored again in the sixth, and the Mustangs responded with two runs at the bottom of the frame, to lead it 11-3.
The visiting Marion team made a good run at a rally at the top of the seventh inning with four runs, but after the third out, they had lost 11-7.
Swantz again did his part at the bat with three hits that included an RBI and crossing home plate three times throughout the game.
Kayden Pendergrass had two hits, including a double, and drove three teammates home.
July 8 Game one: MV wins 10-3
Mount Vernon opened a road doubleheader with a 10-3 victory over the Vikings. The Mustangs pounded out 13 hits and scored in every inning.
Pendergrass was again and offensive leader, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI.
Jayden Meeker and Swantz carried the pitching load with Meeker going six innings and Swantz going one.
Game two: MV rallies for win Mount Vernon rallied from a 6-3 deficit to take game two 13-6. The Mustangs took advantage of multiple free passes, as three of their seven hits were for extra bases. That included a double from Dawson Fluharty, a triple by Aidan Nosek and a home run by Connor Klinkhammer.
Swantz walked four times and scored three runs.
Several Mount Vernon pitchers took their turn on the mound, including Julio Galvan, Pendergrass, Nosek and Clark Younggreen.
Mount Vernon is to begin postseason play Friday, July 16, at Center Point-Urbana.