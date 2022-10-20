Mustangs football over Central DeWitt 47-0 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s beginning to be a familiar theme.Mount Vernon didn’t just win last Friday’s game over their opponents, but they steamrolled them.The Mustangs, now 8-0, hosted the Central DeWitt Sabers on a chilly Friday night last week, and sent them home to think about a 47-0 loss.Quarterback Joey Rhomberg, recently deemed KCRG’s Athlete of the Week, threw for 118 yards and one touchdown on the night, while Henry Ryan was responsible for the other four of the team’s six total.Ryan scored his flashiest touchdown in the first quarter, with a 55-yard trip to the endzone with under two minutes played.He struck again later in the same period, running for a four-yard touchdown with 4:38 to play in the quarter.Clark Younggreen piled on the Sabers with a short one-yard poke into the endzone with 30 seconds remaining in the first.Kicker Ben Crock capped the team’s first three touchdowns with three successful point-after attempts, and the quarter ended 21-0.Ryan went on to score the next touchdown, with just under seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, and one more in the fourth quarter with runs for five and 16 yards. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Jackson Hird (No. 25) gets around a defender at play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Rhomberg brothers were responsible for the team’s other two touchdowns, with Joey completing a six-yard pass to Evan Brase, and older brother Jackson sprinting for 65 yards into the endzone. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Zatyk Holub (No. 2) advances the ball toward the endzone in play at home. --Photo courtesy Jennifer Tischer Ryan got things done on the other side of the ball as well, leading the team in tackles with eight. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Joey Rhomberg (No. 9) keeps the ball and tries to advance the ball down the field. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs can next be found in action Friday, Oct. 21 at 2-6 Vinton-Shellsburg. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan (No. 3) looks for an opening in the defense to advance the ball down the field in play last week. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.