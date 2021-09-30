Benton Community came out on top of the Mount Vernon varsity football squad last Friday, beating the visiting Mustangs 20-13.
“We played a very talented Benton football team Friday night,” said Mustangs head coach Lance Pedersen. “They have great team speed and it was a great football game.
“This past week, we really focused on winning the turnover battle, and we did just that this week 4-1,” Pedersen said.
“However, we were not able to create points out of these turnovers consistently. This is something we will work on this week, as well.”
The Bobcats struck first about halfway through the first quarter with a five yard touchdown run. The point after kick was good, and the home team was up 7-0 with 6:10 to go in the period.
Following an unsuccessful offensive drive by the Mustangs, and coming up short of a touchdown themselves, Benton’s Nathan Rottman kicked a 35-yard field goal for another three points. The Bobcats now led 10-0 with 1:45 left of play in the first quarter.
The Mustangs responded with 7:33 remaining in the second, with a six-yard Owen Brase burst into the endzone for a Mount Vernon touchdown, bringing the score to 10-6. A point after kick was off the mark. The score stayed at 10-6 through halftime.
Trenton Pitlik ran for a one-yard touchdown with 5:36 to go in the third quarter, and when Ben Crock added a point after kick, the Mustangs had a 13-10 lead.
Mount Vernon would not score again.
Benton tied the game at 13 with 9:21 remaining in the fourth with a 26-yard field goal by Rottman.
The score stayed locked 13-13 until Benton’s Colin Buch ran 15 yards for a touchdown, followed by a point after kick from Rottman, bringing the score to 20-13 with 1:02 left in the game.
It would stay 20-13, and the Mustangs would travel home with their record now 3-2.
“Our players and coaches gave great effort, we just didn’t do enough to beat a very good Benton football team,” said Coach Pedersen.
“We had an amazing student section at the game and I want to thank all of our students for their unconditional support,” he said.
Pedersen had his sites set on hosting their upcoming bout with No. 10-ranked Davenport Assumption Friday night, whom he noted have a “huge offensive line and a potent ground attack.”
The coach also pointed out Friday is a “Pink Out” night, to recognize survivors and “those who were taken” by breast cancer, adding that “Pink Out” rally towels will be available for purchase at the game.
Mount Vernon will host the Assumption Knights of Davenport, also 3-2, Friday night at 7:15 p.m.