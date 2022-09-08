The Mount Vernon varsity football team beat the No. 2 Solon Spartans Friday, Sept. 2 at Solon, their first win over the home team in 19 years.
The Mustangs took the contest in dramatic fashion by a score of 17-14.
The Spartans struck first, scoring with 1:54 remaining in the first quarter, with a successful PAT to make it 7-0. The quarter would end with that score.
With 9:48 to go in the second quarter, Mustangs kicker Ben Crock put the visiting team on the board, 7-3, with a 35-yard field goal. Both teams would head to their locker rooms at the half with the score still locked at 7-3.
With under 30 seconds to go in the third quarter, quarterback Joey Rhomberg connected in the endzone with Brady Erickson for a 34-yard gain on third-and-10 from near midfield. This, along with a successful PAT, put the Mustangs ahead 10-7. It was one of 11 catches on the night for Erickson, adding up to 147 yards.
A two-yard jaunt by Clark Younggreen in the fourth quarter, along with another Crock kick, put the Mustangs up 17-7 with 3:30 left in the contest.
The Spartans struck back with a touchdown pass to Oaken Foster and a PAT, but with under two minutes remaining, the Mustangs lead of 17-14 was too much to overcome.
Rhomberg finished the game 21 of 43, throwing for 213 yards.