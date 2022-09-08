The Mustangs finally pulled it off.

MV FB Brad Vislisel
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Brad Vislisel (No. 70) protects quarterback Joey Rhomberg from Solon’s Ben Kampman.

The Mount Vernon varsity football team beat the No. 2 Solon Spartans Friday, Sept. 2 at Solon, their first win over the home team in 19 years.

MVFB Joey Rhomberg
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Joey Rhomberg fires off a pass in play last week at Solon.
Mount Vernon FB Brady Erickson
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Brady Erickson celebrates a touchdown at Solon last week.
MV FB Clayton Flack Henry Ryan tackle
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Clayton Flack and Henry Ryan tackle a Solon player in play last week.

Recommended for you