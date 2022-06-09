Mustangs strike early, Lions pull off win By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 9, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon and Lisbon baseball squads clashed last Friday, June 3, at Lisbon City Park, with Lisbon coming out on top 13-8.The Mustangs carried an 8-3 lead into the game’s pivotal sixth inning, when the Lions rallied for 10 runs to turn the tables on the visiting Mount Vernon team. Buy Now Lisbon’s Tyler Scott slides safely into second base in the Lions playing against Mount Vernon at Lisbon Friday, June 3. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “We kind of jumped on them a little bit early, but just weren’t able to finish the deal,” said Mustangs head coach Charles Chatman.The sixth inning, he said, “got away from us.”It was Lisbon’s Tyson Scott with a two-run single in the sixth to put the team on top, where they would remain.“We got off to a slow start, but slowly chipped away,” recalled Lions coach John Tesensky.“I’m really proud of how we battled, especially against a solid team like Mount Vernon. These communities are close, so there’s always a lot of emotion playing against familiar faces,” Tesensky said.“I thought that they played a really good baseball game,” Chatman said of Lisbon. “They hung in there, and competed well, and are a good baseball team.” Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Mason Hartman goes up to bat for Mount Vernon in the matchup against Lisbon. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Dillon Brayton recorded the win for the Lions, pitching six innings. Tyler Scott pitched a scoreless seventh inning.The loss dropped the Mustangs to 4-6, while the Lions improved to 5-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsAnamosa trapshooting: Early to rise, early to shooting workMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programBradley, Zirkelbach earn Republican nominationsAnamosa softball: Gradually coming togetherSusan Jane (Peet) SchmidtRunning Raider Marathon Club: Reaping the rewards of runningAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangMount Vernon student graduates at 16Fair royalty set to return ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos