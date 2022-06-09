The Mount Vernon and Lisbon baseball squads clashed last Friday, June 3, at Lisbon City Park, with Lisbon coming out on top 13-8.

The Mustangs carried an 8-3 lead into the game’s pivotal sixth inning, when the Lions rallied for 10 runs to turn the tables on the visiting Mount Vernon team.

Lisbon MV BB 1
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Tyler Scott slides safely into second base in the Lions playing against Mount Vernon at Lisbon Friday, June 3.

“We kind of jumped on them a little bit early, but just weren’t able to finish the deal,” said Mustangs head coach Charles Chatman.

The sixth inning, he said, “got away from us.”

It was Lisbon’s Tyson Scott with a two-run single in the sixth to put the team on top, where they would remain.

“We got off to a slow start, but slowly chipped away,” recalled Lions coach John Tesensky.

“I’m really proud of how we battled, especially against a solid team like Mount Vernon. These communities are close, so there’s always a lot of emotion playing against familiar faces,” Tesensky said.

“I thought that they played a really good baseball game,” Chatman said of Lisbon. “They hung in there, and competed well, and are a good baseball team.”

MV BB Mason Hartman
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Mason Hartman goes up to bat for Mount Vernon in the matchup against Lisbon.

Dillon Brayton recorded the win for the Lions, pitching six innings. Tyler Scott pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 4-6, while the Lions improved to 5-1.

Recommended for you