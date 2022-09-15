Mustangs volleyball second in WaMaC-East By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Sep 15, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mustangs varsity volleyball squad defeated the Solon Spartans in Mount Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 6.The host team won in three sets 25-16, 25-23, and 25-14.Madeleine Miller was key for the Mustangs, providing 35 assists and 11 digs over the three sets.Chloe Meester had 15 kills, six digs, and two blocks.Kameron Brand contributed 10 digs to the effort.The win over the Spartans gave Mount Vernon an 8-1 record, while Solon fell to 8-3.The Mustangs currently are in second place behind Marion in the WaMaC-East. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa passes gym bondFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresSheriff’s office provides first day escortCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeOver The Moon is out of this worldBond vote loomsAnamosa football: Learn and move onAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Springville volleyball: Total team effortAnamosa cross country: Committed to getting better Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.