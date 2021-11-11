A number of Mount Vernon volleyball players were named to the WaMaC All Conference Volleyball teams.

Junior Madeleine Miller was a unanimous decision to the WaMaC All Conference Volleyball first team.

Ninth-grader Chloe Meester and sophomore Brooke Ellyson were both named to the second team.

Senior Sara Rhomberg and junior Kameron Brand were recognized by the WaMaC as well.

