MV athletes on WaMaC Volleyball teams Nov 11, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A number of Mount Vernon volleyball players were named to the WaMaC All Conference Volleyball teams.Junior Madeleine Miller was a unanimous decision to the WaMaC All Conference Volleyball first team.Ninth-grader Chloe Meester and sophomore Brooke Ellyson were both named to the second team.Senior Sara Rhomberg and junior Kameron Brand were recognized by the WaMaC as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaco Express allows restaurant to expandNo 'nun'sense as SHS rises to challenge of Sister ActMcQuillens donate medical packsLocal Veterans Day assembliesSorensen to speak at assemblySpringville boys cross country - Evan Robertson: Soaking up the state experiencePreliminary city/school election resultsSpartans clinch district titleCity council, school board election resultsDavid Basler Images Videos