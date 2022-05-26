The Mount Vernon varsity baseball team, coached for the second year by Charles Chatman, opened their season with a doubleheader against the Marion Wolves at Mount Mercy University Monday, May 16.

The visiting Mustangs lost the first game 5-4, with a run from Marion in the seventh inning, breaking the 4-4 tie to take the win.

The second game got out of hand early on, with the Wolves scoring six runs in the opening inning, going on to win 11-1.

Coach Chatman saw plenty to be optimistic about from the two losses.

“It was a good day,” Chatman said.

“We gave them all they could handle in game one, and game two got away from us early,” he admitted.

Still, said Chatman, “we are really young and really talented. The future is bright for Mount Vernon baseball.”

