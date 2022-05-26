MV baseball drops doubleheader at Marion By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity baseball team, coached for the second year by Charles Chatman, opened their season with a doubleheader against the Marion Wolves at Mount Mercy University Monday, May 16.The visiting Mustangs lost the first game 5-4, with a run from Marion in the seventh inning, breaking the 4-4 tie to take the win.The second game got out of hand early on, with the Wolves scoring six runs in the opening inning, going on to win 11-1.Coach Chatman saw plenty to be optimistic about from the two losses.“It was a good day,” Chatman said.“We gave them all they could handle in game one, and game two got away from us early,” he admitted.Still, said Chatman, “we are really young and really talented. The future is bright for Mount Vernon baseball.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland girls track and field - 1A 4x400 relay: Getting right out in frontContract approvedAnamosa boys track and field - Jay Gatto 2A long jump: Cementing state statusMidland boys track and field - 1A 4x200/4x100 relays: Setting a school record at stateSpringville girls golf: Great day for GraceMount Vernon High School graduates 92“Small but Mighty” Lisbon High School graduates 33Mount Vernon class of 2022 “A class that everyone knows each other”New principal search startsAnamosa girls golf: Going back-to-back Images Videos