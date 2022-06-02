The Mount Vernon varsity baseball team surged ahead to 3-2 last week, winning both games of a Monday home doubleheader before taking another win Friday on the road.

Mount Vernon’s Mason Hartman (No. 99) pitches at home in play last week.

Monday, May 23GAME ONE

The Mustangs hosted Vinton-Shellsburg Monday for a doubleheader home opener, ultimately outscoring the visiting Vikings 23-0 over two games.

Mount Vernon took the first contest 16-0 after driving in nine runs in the first inning alone.

Nolan Jackson, a junior for the Mustangs, had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.

Mount Vernon’s Nolan Jackson (No. 22) swings at the baseball.

Mason Hartman, another junior for the home team, pitched four innings and struck out six.

Head coach Charles Chatman, in his second year as head coach of the Mustangs, thinks the reason they won is simple.

“We threw strikes, made routine plays, and put the ball in play,” he offered after the win, pointing out that the Mustangs struck out just four times compared to the visiting team’s 22.

“That’s it.”

GAME TWO

The Mustangs took the second game as well, by a margin of 7-0. The bulk of their scoring came in the pivotal third inning, with four runs.

First year Mustang Colin Bentley had three hits in the win, batted two teammates in, and stole a base.

Senior Carson Sansenbach pitched four innings, and fanned seven. Nolan Jackson pitched one inning, and struck out all three batters he faced.

“It was a good night to be a Mustang,” Coach Chatman said.

Friday, May 27A road trip a few days later to Iowa City found the now-.500 Mustangs taking on the Regina Catholic Regals and winning 3-1.

Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 6) swings at a baseball at home last week.

The visiting team scored the game’s first run in the second inning, and enjoyed a 1-0 lead until the Regals tied it up in the fifth.

The Mustangs added two more runs in the sixth inning, and held on to their 3-1 lead until they won by the same score.

The win earned Mount Vernon a record of 3-2 early in the season.

