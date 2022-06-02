MV baseball surges to 3-2 By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 2, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity baseball team surged ahead to 3-2 last week, winning both games of a Monday home doubleheader before taking another win Friday on the road. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Mason Hartman (No. 99) pitches at home in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Monday, May 23GAME ONEThe Mustangs hosted Vinton-Shellsburg Monday for a doubleheader home opener, ultimately outscoring the visiting Vikings 23-0 over two games.Mount Vernon took the first contest 16-0 after driving in nine runs in the first inning alone.Nolan Jackson, a junior for the Mustangs, had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Nolan Jackson (No. 22) swings at the baseball. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Mason Hartman, another junior for the home team, pitched four innings and struck out six.Head coach Charles Chatman, in his second year as head coach of the Mustangs, thinks the reason they won is simple.“We threw strikes, made routine plays, and put the ball in play,” he offered after the win, pointing out that the Mustangs struck out just four times compared to the visiting team’s 22.“That’s it.”GAME TWOThe Mustangs took the second game as well, by a margin of 7-0. The bulk of their scoring came in the pivotal third inning, with four runs.First year Mustang Colin Bentley had three hits in the win, batted two teammates in, and stole a base.Senior Carson Sansenbach pitched four innings, and fanned seven. Nolan Jackson pitched one inning, and struck out all three batters he faced.“It was a good night to be a Mustang,” Coach Chatman said.Friday, May 27A road trip a few days later to Iowa City found the now-.500 Mustangs taking on the Regina Catholic Regals and winning 3-1. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Colin Bentley (No. 6) swings at a baseball at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The visiting team scored the game’s first run in the second inning, and enjoyed a 1-0 lead until the Regals tied it up in the fifth.The Mustangs added two more runs in the sixth inning, and held on to their 3-1 lead until they won by the same score.The win earned Mount Vernon a record of 3-2 early in the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMemorial Day ceremoniesSpringville girls track and field - Kennady Breitfelder 1A 100/200-meter dash: Just happy to be competing at stateMemorial Day ceremonies planned for MV, LisbonMidland girls track and field - 1A 4x400 relay: Getting right out in frontSpringville girls track and field - Nia Howard 1A 400 dash/400 hurdles: Adding another 400 eventMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsSpringville girls golf: Great day for GraceAnamosa boys track and field - Jay Gatto 2A long jump: Cementing state statusAnamosa girls golf: Climbing the standingsMemorial Day marked in full Images Videos