It was a week of ups and downs for the Mount Vernon varsity boys, scoring a win on Friday night, but surrounding it with losses Tuesday and Saturday.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

MV BBB Joe Rhomberg
Mount Vernon’s Joe Rhomberg goes for a shot over the arms of a defender in play last week.

The Mustangs hosted the Williamsburg Raiders on Tuesday, with the Raiders outscoring the home team 60-35.

Williamsburg had the upper hand in each of the game’s four quarters, taking a 32-20 lead into halftime.

Brady Erickson led the way for the Mustangs with 10 points and going 5-10 from the field.

Friday, Dec. 3The Mustangs picked up a win on the road when they challenged the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers, coming out on top 45-42. CPU fell to 0-2 after the loss.

Joey Rhomberg propelled the team with 18 points while going 5-7 from behind the arc.

Owen Brase chipped in eight points, five assists, and five rebounds.

Saturday, Dec. 4

MV BBB Brady Erickson
Mount Vernon’s Brady Erickson moves the ball down the sidelines of the court.

Finally, the Mustangs lost a close contest on the road with Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The J-Hawks prevailed over head coach Ed Timm’s visiting team 51-45 after jumping out to a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Mount Vernon can next be caught in action on their home court Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30, as they host Clear Creek-Amana.

