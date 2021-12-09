Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
It was a week of ups and downs for the Mount Vernon varsity boys, scoring a win on Friday night, but surrounding it with losses Tuesday and Saturday.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
The Mustangs hosted the Williamsburg Raiders on Tuesday, with the Raiders outscoring the home team 60-35.
Williamsburg had the upper hand in each of the game’s four quarters, taking a 32-20 lead into halftime.
Brady Erickson led the way for the Mustangs with 10 points and going 5-10 from the field.
Friday, Dec. 3The Mustangs picked up a win on the road when they challenged the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers, coming out on top 45-42. CPU fell to 0-2 after the loss.
Joey Rhomberg propelled the team with 18 points while going 5-7 from behind the arc.
Owen Brase chipped in eight points, five assists, and five rebounds.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Finally, the Mustangs lost a close contest on the road with Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The J-Hawks prevailed over head coach Ed Timm’s visiting team 51-45 after jumping out to a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Mount Vernon can next be caught in action on their home court Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30, as they host Clear Creek-Amana.