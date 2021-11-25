Mount Vernon boys basketball coach Ed Timm doesn’t promise a flashy approach.
The team, under his direction, focuses on fundamentals, has one inbound play, and doesn’t do much looking ahead.
“At this time of the year, our first couple of games, we really don’t think about who we’re playing, we’re just sort of focused on what we can do,” said Timm. “And we have a young team, so we have lots of places we can improve.”
“We have one goal, for the last 30 years, we’ve had one goal. We want to improve every day,” he said. “We try to keep things really really simple, so that the guys can just play hard.”
At the beginning of this season, like any other Timm has overseen, the team was re-introduced to the fundamentals of the game, as well as “what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively. And for us, it’s just a matter of getting repetition, so we can have habits that are going to lead to success,” said Timm.
The Mustangs will have three returning letterwinners in Jensen Meeker, Owen Brase, and Joey Rhomberg,
In all, 51 players are out for the program, between varsity, freshmen, and sophomore teams.
“That’s a good number. That’s great. I’m really happy about that. And we’ve got a great group of coaches,” Timm said.
Returning coaches are Marty Knake, the freshmen coach, Richie Longston, the sophomore coach and varsity assistant coach Derek Roberts.