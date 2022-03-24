MV boys fare well in indoor track meet By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon boys track and field season got off to an official start Saturday, March 19, in Grinnell at the WaMaC indoor meet. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Henry Steine threads through traffic in the 800 meter run last season. Steine placed eighth at the indoor meet at Grinnell this past weekend. --Sun file photo “We use it as kind of an exhibition meet, so we can kind of see where we’re at, and build on it,” said Mustangs head coach Ryan Whitman. “With it being spring break, we didn’t have everybody.”Highlights of the day included Brady Erickson taking first place in the high jump, and the 4x800 and 4x400 teams also placing first. The 4x200 relay team came in second.“I was pretty happy with how we ran, but you just don’t know what everybody else or what they don’t have, since spring break was going on,” said Whitman.The Mustangs will next compete in the Early Bird meet at Tipton on March 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBusiness brings secondhand back to AnamosaMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardM. Janice (West) JohnsonSpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa libraryMount Vernon’s thespian troupe turns 50Electric snowmobile creates buzzCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultantThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent search$1k donation to Solon Fire Dept.’s new station Images Videos