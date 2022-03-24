The Mount Vernon boys track and field season got off to an official start Saturday, March 19, in Grinnell at the WaMaC indoor meet.

Henry Steine 800
Mount Vernon’s Henry Steine threads through traffic in the 800 meter run last season. Steine placed eighth at the indoor meet at Grinnell this past weekend.

“We use it as kind of an exhibition meet, so we can kind of see where we’re at, and build on it,” said Mustangs head coach Ryan Whitman. “With it being spring break, we didn’t have everybody.”

Highlights of the day included Brady Erickson taking first place in the high jump, and the 4x800 and 4x400 teams also placing first. The 4x200 relay team came in second.

“I was pretty happy with how we ran, but you just don’t know what everybody else or what they don’t have, since spring break was going on,” said Whitman.

The Mustangs will next compete in the Early Bird meet at Tipton on March 29.

