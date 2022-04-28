MV boys' golf squad second at Triangular By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity boys golf crew placed second at the STC Triangular Tuesday, April 19, fending off a challenge from hosts South Tama, but losing to Maquoketa.Coach Mark Binsfield’s Mustangs shot a collective 178 at Tama Toledo Country Club, just two strokes over Maquoketa’s score of 176. South Tama turned in a 187.Noah Nabb, a senior from Maquoketa, turned in the day’s lowest score of 36.Nolan Jackson, a junior, and Cooper Parks, a sophomore, each tied with Maquoketa’s Spencer Lamar with scores of 44 to place second.Asher Eichorn and Sam Martin, both juniors, each turned in a 45 to tie for fifth along with Nathaniel Ehlinger from Maquoketa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Visitors Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProm nightKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeOn your marks...Rescue plan recommendation placed on fileAnamosa girls soccer: Complete control from the startState record smallmouth buffalo caught in WapsiAnamosa softball: Watters commits to Missouri Western StateMidland girls track and field: Best meet of the year to dateBoard approves gym petition language Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.