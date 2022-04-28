The Mount Vernon varsity boys golf crew placed second at the STC Triangular Tuesday, April 19, fending off a challenge from hosts South Tama, but losing to Maquoketa.

Coach Mark Binsfield’s Mustangs shot a collective 178 at Tama Toledo Country Club, just two strokes over Maquoketa’s score of 176. South Tama turned in a 187.

Noah Nabb, a senior from Maquoketa, turned in the day’s lowest score of 36.

Nolan Jackson, a junior, and Cooper Parks, a sophomore, each tied with Maquoketa’s Spencer Lamar with scores of 44 to place second.

Asher Eichorn and Sam Martin, both juniors, each turned in a 45 to tie for fifth along with Nathaniel Ehlinger from Maquoketa.

