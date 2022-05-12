The Mount Vernon boys golf squad, under the direction of Coach Mark Binsfield, participated in Marion’s WaMaC-East Divisional meet Monday, May 2, where they placed sixth out of six teams.

Solon took the win, shooting a team score of 152. Beckman Catholic came in second with 155.

Asher Eichorn shot the low score for the Mustangs. The junior carded a 44 to tie for 17th.

Fellow Mustang junior Nolan Jackson shot a 45, to land in a five-way tie for 19th place.

Mount Vernon dropped to 4-10 as the regular season wraps this week.

