MV boys' golfers play divisional By Trent Bowman May 12, 2022 The Mount Vernon boys golf squad, under the direction of Coach Mark Binsfield, participated in Marion's WaMaC-East Divisional meet Monday, May 2, where they placed sixth out of six teams.Solon took the win, shooting a team score of 152. Beckman Catholic came in second with 155.Asher Eichorn shot the low score for the Mustangs. The junior carded a 44 to tie for 17th.Fellow Mustang junior Nolan Jackson shot a 45, to land in a five-way tie for 19th place.Mount Vernon dropped to 4-10 as the regular season wraps this week.