The Mount Vernon varsity boys golf crew crisscrossed this side of the state last week, playing four matches on the road, beginning with a trip to Pin Oak Pub and Links to take on the West Delaware Hawks.
Monday, April 25West Delaware got the better of the Mustangs, but it was Mount Vernon senior Steven Wolfe who shot the day’s low score of 42.
The Hawks won 183-194 on their home course.
Tuesday, April 26 The Mustangs heading to Independence Tuesday for a triangular at River Ridge Golf Course.
The home team and Marion both shot lower than Mount Vernon, with Marion coming in first with 182. Independence came in second with the team carding a 186. The Mustangs were third at 194.
Nolan Jackson, a junior, and senior teammate Steven Wolfe shot the lowest scores for Mount Vernon, tying at 47 in fourth place overall.
Wednesday, April 27 The Mustangs traveled the next day to Williamsburg, taking on the host team as well as Clear Creek-Amana and Anamosa in the Raider Invitational.
Clear Creek-Amana took the top spot with a team score of 336. Williamsburg were one stroke behind with a 337. The Mustangs were third, with 377, while Anamosa carded a 490.
Friday, April 29 The tour wrapped Friday with the Mustangs returning to Stone Creek Golf Club in Williamsburg for a triangular with Beckman Catholic.
Beckman Catholic posted a 154, while Williamsburg and Mount Vernon placed second and third, respectively, with scores of 165 and 181.
Wolfe posted the lowest score for the Mustangs with a 42. Jackson was next with a 45.