The Mount Vernon varsity golf team played through “not very good weather” Tuesday, April 5, at Kernoustie Country Club, according to head coach Mark Binsfield.

MV Boys golf Jayce Pendergrass
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Jayce Pendergrass works on putting the ball into the hole at Kernoustie in play last week.

The Mustangs braved through it, pulling off a win over the visiting Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings 175-192.

Mount Vernon junior Asher Eichorn had the day’s low score, earning a medal with a score of 41.

Recommended for you