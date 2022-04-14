MV boys' golfers win at home By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity golf team played through “not very good weather” Tuesday, April 5, at Kernoustie Country Club, according to head coach Mark Binsfield. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Jayce Pendergrass works on putting the ball into the hole at Kernoustie in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Mustangs braved through it, pulling off a win over the visiting Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings 175-192.Mount Vernon junior Asher Eichorn had the day’s low score, earning a medal with a score of 41. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew salon holds openingAnamosa girls golf: Sizzling start in the bitter coldEaster activitiesAnamosa girls soccer preview: Experience keys season's successAnamosa boys track and field: Solid outdoor place to startFirst responders honored: Life-saving actions commended in corn spillSolon’s go-to guyMount Vernon, Lisbon Easter Egg dashes next weekendHoyt appointed interim administratorLady Spartans win one drop one on PKs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.