The Mount Vernon varsity boys basketball program lost at Anamosa Monday of last week before defeating the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers at home on Friday to cap off the week.
Monday, Jan. 31The Mustangs traveled to Anamosa to take on the Blue Raiders, dropping the decision 45-32.
Anamosa had a 24-12 advantage at the half, though Mount Vernon would turn up the heat on the home team a bit in the second half, scoring 20 points to Anamosa’s 21.
“We were down two starters again (junior Jensen Meeker and sophomore Joey Rhomberg), and had a difficult time making shots,” said Mustangs assistant coach Derek Roberts. “Anamosa had a big guy (Sam Wilt) that affected many of our shots.”
Wilt, a senior for the Blue Raiders, was credited with four blocks in the game.
Brady Erickson, a junior, and Ryan Naeve, a senior, each contributed 10 points to the effort.
Evan Brase, a sophomore, chipped in seven points and pulled in seven rebounds.
Friday, Feb. 4 The Mustangs played host to the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers Friday night back to full strength — Meeker and Rhomberg, who had missed the last two games due to injury — were back, and their presence was felt.
“The kids played inspired,” said Roberts.
“They also got a great debut showing from Jackson Kutcher — a sophomore who broke his arm on the third day of practice this year and played in his first varsity game ever last night,” Roberts said.
Kutcher scored nine points in the contest.
“It was a back and forth game that the Mustangs iced late with Evan Brase going 8-8 from the free-throw line,” said Roberts.
Evan Brase led the team in scoring with 22 points to go along with six rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
Rhomberg helped his team win the battle of the boards with the Trailblazers, pulling in 12 of the Mustangs’ 27 rebounds. Beckman Catholic managed just 17.