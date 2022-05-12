MV boys track: Drake results and two fifth place finishes By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 12, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon boys track team finished fifth place overall in two events last week, and offered up an update from their appearance at the Drake Relays from the end of April. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Alex Fencl races his leg of a relay at the Anamosa Co-Ed Track meet. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer “We ran really well at Drake,” said head coach Ryan Whitman.“The distance medley of Jackson Rhomberg, Brady Erickson, Trenton Pitlik, and Carsen Sansenbach ran 3:37.66 (season best) and finished 18th,” Whitman said. The team had been seeded 22nd.The 4x100 team of Rhomberg, Leo Appleton, Caden Stimmel, and Trenton Pitlik “reset the school record in 44.02, and finished 29th,” said the Mustangs coach. They were seeded 31st.The team running the 4x400 — Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Owen Brase, and Erickson ran a season best 3:25.22 to qualify for the finals, and then went on to finish seventh overall.“It was awesome to be there, and the boys really ran well,” said Whitman.The 4x400 time placed the Mustangs at the top of the 3A standings in the state, while the team’s 4x200 time of 1:31.06 was enough for second place in the standings.Monday, May 2The Mustangs placed fifth Monday, May 2, at the Marion Invitational, with Benton Community coming out on top at 145 points. North Linn was second with 118.Thursday, May 5 The Mustangs were next in Dyersville, coming in fifth in WaMaC Conference action.Clear Creek-Amana finished first with 107, barely edging out second-place Benton Community, with 106.“It was a good night full of fun races throughout the conference,” Whitman said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Midland girls track and field: Soaring to new heightsFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyErnie Buresh remembered: Banker, philanthropist was key figure in hospital, library projectsGym set for ballotSpringville boys track and field: Dodging the raindrops to get a meet inCelebrating Child Care Provider Appreciation Day Images Videos