The Mount Vernon boys track team finished fifth place overall in two events last week, and offered up an update from their appearance at the Drake Relays from the end of April.

Mount Vernon’s Alex Fencl races his leg of a relay at the Anamosa Co-Ed Track meet.

“We ran really well at Drake,” said head coach Ryan Whitman.

“The distance medley of Jackson Rhomberg, Brady Erickson, Trenton Pitlik, and Carsen Sansenbach ran 3:37.66 (season best) and finished 18th,” Whitman said. The team had been seeded 22nd.

The 4x100 team of Rhomberg, Leo Appleton, Caden Stimmel, and Trenton Pitlik “reset the school record in 44.02, and finished 29th,” said the Mustangs coach. They were seeded 31st.

The team running the 4x400 — Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Owen Brase, and Erickson ran a season best 3:25.22 to qualify for the finals, and then went on to finish seventh overall.

“It was awesome to be there, and the boys really ran well,” said Whitman.

The 4x400 time placed the Mustangs at the top of the 3A standings in the state, while the team’s 4x200 time of 1:31.06 was enough for second place in the standings.

Monday, May 2The Mustangs placed fifth Monday, May 2, at the Marion Invitational, with Benton Community coming out on top at 145 points. North Linn was second with 118.

Thursday, May 5 The Mustangs were next in Dyersville, coming in fifth in WaMaC Conference action.

Clear Creek-Amana finished first with 107, barely edging out second-place Benton Community, with 106.

“It was a good night full of fun races throughout the conference,” Whitman said.

