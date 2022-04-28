The Mount Vernon boys varsity track team qualified three teams for Friday’s Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Attending the annual relays will be the 4x100 team (Jackson Rhomberg, Leo Appleton, Caden Stimmel, and Trent Pitlik), the 4x400 team (Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Owen Brase, and Brady Erickson), and the distance medley team of Jackson Rhomberg, Brady Erickson, Trenton Pitlik, and Carson Sansenbach.
The Mustangs took second place at Solon Tuesday, Apr. 19, with only the host team besting them.
Tuesday, April 19“It was a great meet for us,” said head coach Ryan Whitman.
“We had a lot of good things happen, including the 4x100, which broke a 40 year-old school record.” The record had stood at 44.19 until the squad listed above bested it with a 44.14.
“We continue to see improvement in the guys’ performances, and are excited to continue getting better,” Whitman said.
Thursday, April 21
Two days later, the Mustangs headed to Assumption to take part in the Last Chance Drake Relays Qualifier.
Ryne Moeller placed first in the 400 meter hurdles event with a time of 59.66. The 4 x 400 meter relay squad of Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Owen Brase and Brady Erickson also placed first with a time of 3:26.34, as did the 4 x 800 meter relay squad of Fall, Meeker, Ben Gilbert-Binder, and Alex Fencl with a time of 8:24.50, the 800 meter sprint medley relay of Rhomberg, Stimmel, Pitlik and Owen Brase with a time of 1:38.01, and the 1600 meter distance medley squad of Rhomberg, Erickson, Pitlik and Carson Sansenbach with a time of 3:38.09.