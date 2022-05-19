MV boys' track qualifies nine events for state By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 19, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon varsity boys track team traveled to Anamosa High School Thursday, May 12, to take part in the 3A Qualifying Meet, sending numerous athletes on to this week’s state tournament.Mount Vernon boys qualified nine events for the state meet. Their scheduled this weekend includes:Brady Erickson will participate in the high jump at Thursday, May 19 at 2 p.m.Trenton Pitlik will be performing in the 400 meter dash Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.The quartet of Zach Fall, Alex Fencl, Ben Gilbert-Binder and Jensen Meeker (with alternates Carson Sansenbach and Ryne Moeller) will race in the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, May 19 at 6:10 p.m.The quartet of Jackson Rhomberg, Meeker, Caden Stimmel and Owen Brase (with alternates Pitlik and Brody Ulch) will run in the boys’ 4x200 meter relay Friday, May 20 at 4:15 p.m.The boys distance medley squad of Rhomberg, Erickson, Fall and Sansenbach (with alternates Pitlik and Brase) will run Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.The quartet of Rhomberg, Leo Appleton, Stimmel and Pitlik (with alternates Tyler Panos and Ulch) will be performing in the boys’ 4x100 meter relay Friday, May 20 at 6:50 p.m.The quartet of Meeker, Fall, Erickson and Brase (with alternates Pitlik and Sansenbach) will run in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20.The quartet of Stimmel, Panos, Pitlik and Brase (with alternates Fall and Rhomberg) will run in the 800 sprint medley Saturday, May 21, at 10:10 a.m.Carson Sansenbach will run Saturday, May 21, in the boys 800-meter dash at 11:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHighway 151 intersections on five-year planAnamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesSenior spotlight shining in spring productionZachery J. CarrEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locally'The Addams Family'Jones County beef ambassador nominees announcedContractor awarded Booth Street projectGym set for ballotAnamosa girls soccer: Walking off with the win ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.