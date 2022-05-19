The Mount Vernon varsity boys track team traveled to Anamosa High School Thursday, May 12, to take part in the 3A Qualifying Meet, sending numerous athletes on to this week’s state tournament.

Mount Vernon boys qualified nine events for the state meet. Their scheduled this weekend includes:

Brady Erickson will participate in the high jump at Thursday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Trenton Pitlik will be performing in the 400 meter dash Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The quartet of Zach Fall, Alex Fencl, Ben Gilbert-Binder and Jensen Meeker (with alternates Carson Sansenbach and Ryne Moeller) will race in the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, May 19 at 6:10 p.m.

The quartet of Jackson Rhomberg, Meeker, Caden Stimmel and Owen Brase (with alternates Pitlik and Brody Ulch) will run in the boys’ 4x200 meter relay Friday, May 20 at 4:15 p.m.

The boys distance medley squad of Rhomberg, Erickson, Fall and Sansenbach (with alternates Pitlik and Brase) will run Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

The quartet of Rhomberg, Leo Appleton, Stimmel and Pitlik (with alternates Tyler Panos and Ulch) will be performing in the boys’ 4x100 meter relay Friday, May 20 at 6:50 p.m.

The quartet of Meeker, Fall, Erickson and Brase (with alternates Pitlik and Sansenbach) will run in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20.

The quartet of Stimmel, Panos, Pitlik and Brase (with alternates Fall and Rhomberg) will run in the 800 sprint medley Saturday, May 21, at 10:10 a.m.

Carson Sansenbach will run Saturday, May 21, in the boys 800-meter dash at 11:30 a.m.

