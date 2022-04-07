The Mount Vernon boys’ track team placed first at the Tipton Early Bird track meet Friday, April 1, with 109 points.
The Mustangs were led by Trenton Pitlik’s first place tying 200M dash time of 23.67. The Mustangs also had a first place finish from Carson Sansenbach in the 800 M runs with a time of 2:06.00, the 4 x 400 meter relay squad of Jensen Meeker, Zach Fall, Ben Gilbert-Binder, Brady Erickson with a time of 3:34.75 and 440 meter hurdle relay team of Leo Appleton, Brody Ulch, Kayden Fox, Ryne Moeller with a time of 1:08.77.
The team saw second place finishes from Pitlik in the 400 M hurdles, the 4x100 Meter squad of Jackson Rhomberg, Evan Brase, Caden Stimmel, Leo Appleton with a time of 45.96, 4x200 meter relay squad of Rhomberg, Tyler Panos, Henry Ryan, Brody Ulch (alt Oliver Gardner) with a time of 1:37.32 and 4x800 Meter relay squad of Carson Sansenbach, Alex Fencl, Zach Fall, Jensen Meeker
It was the first time the Mount Vernon track and field team had competed in a track or a field since March 18, when head coach Ryan Whitman’s squad was partially away on spring break while the rest participated in Grinnell.
“We had a lot of new guys running again, since some of the guys that ran didn’t run at the WaMaC indoor,” said Whitman.
With the full team assembled, Whitman used the event to “try out some new things.”
Some of the new things turned out to be good things, and Whitman said his team turned in “some good times.”
The 4x800 team, Whitman noted, trimmed eight seconds off of their time, while the 4x400 team had three seconds off of their own.
“Coach Frazier and I definitely feel good about what’s going on,” said Whitman.
Whitman and Isaac Frazier are in their second year coaching as a team, with Frazier as assistant coach.