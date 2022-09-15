The Mustangs varsity football team improved to 3-0 last Friday with a 42-0 win over the Tipton Tigers.

MV FB Jackson Rhomberg
Mount Vernon’s Jackson Rhomberg works to tackle a Tipton player at home Friday, Sept. 9.

The game, played in Mount Vernon, went the Mustangs’ way from early on. The squad scored a touchdown in the first minute of the game, with quarterback Joey Rhomberg connecting with Brady Erickson for a 32-yard touchdown effort. When Ben Crock added the point after kick, the team was up 7-0 with 11 minutes remaining in the opening period.

MV FB Henry Ryan
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan advances the ball down the field in play Friday, Sept. 9.
MV FB4 Defense
Mount Vernon’s Zatyk Holub (No. 2) and Clark Younggreen (No. 61) work to tackle a Tipton player in play last week.
MV FB Tyler Panos
Mount Vernon’s Tyler Panos (No. 24) returns the ball for yardage in play last week.

