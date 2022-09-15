The Mustangs varsity football team improved to 3-0 last Friday with a 42-0 win over the Tipton Tigers.
The game, played in Mount Vernon, went the Mustangs’ way from early on. The squad scored a touchdown in the first minute of the game, with quarterback Joey Rhomberg connecting with Brady Erickson for a 32-yard touchdown effort. When Ben Crock added the point after kick, the team was up 7-0 with 11 minutes remaining in the opening period.
The Mustangs were at it again less than a minute and a half later. Tyler Panos carried the ball for 15 yards to score the second touchdown of the game. Crock tacked on the extra point, and Mount Vernon led 14-0 with less than three minutes of game time gone.
With 4:08 remaining in the first quarter, Henry Ryan carried for nine yards, scoring yet another touchdown, with Crock making it 21-0.
The team wasn’t finished, going on to score one more first quarter touchdown as Caden Stimmel returned a punt for 60 yards. Crock split the uprights, and the quarter ended with the Mustangs up 28-0.
The Mustangs hit stiffer defense in the remainder of the game, though they would go on to add two more touchdowns — one in the second quarter (courtesy of Clark Younggreen) and one in the fourth (a 9-yard Jackson Hird run). Both teams, Crock nailed the point after, and the team had 42 unanswered points, where the score would remain until the end of play.
Mount Vernon, now 3-0, would next challenge the 2-1 Center Point-Urbana Stormin Pointers Friday, Sept. 15, at CPU. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15.