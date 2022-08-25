MV football "really excited" for new season By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Aug 25, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Head coach Lance Pedersen has the same goal for his team in his ninth season as he does every season — to go 1-0 “each and every week.”In addition to piling up “undefeated weeks,” Pedersen wants his team to stay “locked in” on the opponent of the week.The 2021 campaign ended at 6-3. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Tyler Panos breaks up a pass play against a Davenport Assumption player last season. Submitted photos by Jennifer Tischer “We are really excited to get the season started,” said Pedersen. “Each practice we have worked hard to ‘get better today’.”“Our guys have shown some great growth over the summer both physically and mentally. We are continuing to work on developing depth at all positions,” Pedersen said.Speaking of depth, the coach has it on the sidelines this season, as well.“This year I have put together a staff of 15 coaches, and I am really proud to have them represent Mustang football,” he said. “I believe I have the best football staff in the state of Iowa.”The Mustangs will take their home field Friday, Aug. 26, hosting Anamosa. Pedersen is eager.“We look forward to having a great crowd on Friday nights. We have the best student section in the state, and I can’t wait to see them at all of our games this season,” he said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpringville volleyball preview: Going for four in a rowSupervisors close Landis Road bridgeFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Streak stretches to nineMathieux Rehnke graduates from Air Force trainingWapsi Country Club women's golf: Wapsi adds to Anamosa dominance at WEIGACornell alum, former Mount Vernon resident donates kidney to strangerLocal business finds niche in candy offeringsSt. Patrick School biosMidland football: Don't mess with Mother NatureSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coach Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.