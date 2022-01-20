The Mount Vernon varsity girls’ basketball squad hosted the two games they played last week with mixed results.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 The Mustangs opened their week by hosting the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers, who they fended off 62-46 to improve to 6-6.
The win was Mount Vernon’s third straight.
The Trailblazers played the Mustangs tight in the first, with Mount Vernon coming out of the period 12-9. But the Mustangs outscored the visitors 18-3 in the second quarter to take a 30-12 advantage into the half.
“We played our best offensive game of the season,” said Mustangs head coach Nate Sanderson. “As a team, we shot a blistering 65 percent from the field, including 10-19 from the 3-point line.”
Peyton Simpson, a sophomore for the Mustangs, led her team with 18 points, going 5-for-6 from the field, and a perfect 4-4 from both the charity stripe and behind the arc.
Fellow sophomore Brynley Rasmussen, returning after a month due to injury, added career-high 13 points, while junior Lilly See chipped in 12.
Saturday, Jan. 15Mount Vernon found themselves on the other end of a similar score Saturday, in a make-up game with the Solon Spartans, which had been rescheduled from the night before due to weather. The visiting team defeated their hosts 62-44.
The Mustangs got off to a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the second quarter was controlled by the Spartans, and made the difference. Solon outperformed Mount Vernon 24-9 in the second period, taking a 34-22 advantage into halftime.
The home team posted 11 points in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Spartans scored 15 and 13, respectively to pull off their 62-44 win.
“Despite the fact that we ran out to an early lead, Solon broke the game open in the second quarter behind five made 3-pointers to lead 34-22 at the half,” said Coach Sanderson.
“On the whole, we played reasonably well against Solon. We shot 50 percent from the field, which was the third consecutive game we’ve accomplished that feat.
“In fact, in our last four games we are shooting 30-58 from the 3-point line (52 percent). Liz Dougherty had a great game with 16 points on 8-9 shooting. Lilly See was also in double-digits with 10 points.
“Solon certainly played one of their most complete games of the season, and deserve a lot of credit for how well they played,” Sanderson said.