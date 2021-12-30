The Mount Vernon Mustangs girls basketball team picked up a win Tuesday, Dec. 21, on the road at West Delaware, toppling the home team Hawks 45-31.
The teams went into halftime tied up at 21, but a huge third quarter for the Mustangs, in which they outscored the Hawks 17-2, turned out to be pivotal.
“We played our most complete game of the season at West Delaware,” said Mustangs head coach Nate Sanderson.
Sanderson pointed to his team’s season-low 10 turnovers and 47 percent field goal percentage as key to the win, as well as holding West Delaware’s leading scorer, Brooke Krogmann, to just six points. Krogmann averages nearly 11 points per game.
“We were as confident as we have been all season against full court pressure, with Lilly See, Kameron Brand, and Peyton Simpson doing the lions’ share of the ball-handling against WD’s extended pressure. That has been a huge area of growth for us throughout the first half of the season,” said Sanderson.
“Obviously, it feels good to get a win going into the break, but this game was indicative of just how much we have improved throughout the first two months of the season.
“We are 4-2 in our last six games and are really settling into our roles and responsibilities. Players are becoming more comfortable and confident in our systems, and that was clearly evident on Tuesday night,” Sanderson said.