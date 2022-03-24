Mount Vernon’s Laura Swart anchors the 4x800 relay at the J-Hawk Invitational track and field meet held at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids last season. Swart won the 800 meter relay with a time of 2:24.17.
The Mount Vernon girls varsity track and field team opened their season at the WaMac Indoor meet at Grinnell Saturday, March 19.
“One thing that I really appreciated is that we had kids like Elizabeth Quam and Lillian Wischmeyer compete in events that they don’t typically do to help the team,” said Mustangs coach Kory Swart.
“We’re going to continue to need that flexibility if we’re going to be our best at the end of the season.”
“A couple other things that stood out: Elsa Appleton competed in the long jump for the first time ever and jumped 14’6” to place fifth,” Swart noted, “and Kyla Vaughn set a personal record by a foot in the shot put, throwing 32’11” to place seventh.”
The Mustangs had two first place finishes for the day. The 4x800 team of Emma Meester, Abbie Moss, Olivia Haverback, and Laura Swart took the top spot in 10:40.76.
Laura Swart also won the 800 with a time of 2:24.17.
Mount Vernon’s 4x200 team of Elizabeth Quam, Paige Schurbon, Kate Dougherty, and Liz Dougherty placed third, clocking in at 1:56.25.
The Mustangs would next compete Monday, March 28, at Benton.
“We’ll continue to learn and get better as we move through the season,” Swart said.