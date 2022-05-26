MV girls' track places 13th at state By Trent Bowman Trent.Bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon girls track seasons drew to a close last weekend, with the girls placing 13th at the state meet.“We had a great meet this weekend,” said girls track coach Kory Swart.“We were after some more medals this year, and the girls came through and performed so well.“We were really proud of them, and are going to miss our seniors dearly,” Swart said. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix throws in her fifth place throw in discus at the state track meet. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer Laura Swart set a personal record with her 400 hurdles time of 1:08.28.Libby Dix placed fifth in the discus throw with a toss of 128 feet one inch. Buy Now Emma Meester races at state track events. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer The girls 4x400 meter relay squad of Kate Dougherty, Elizabeth Quam, Swart and Emma Meester finished in fifth with a time of 4:05.62, a season best for the squad.The girls 4x800 meter relay squad of Meester, Kameron Brand, Swart and Abbie Moss finished in third with a time of 9:46.47. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Kara Swantz runs in an event Saturday, May 21. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer The girls distance medley relay quartet of Quam, Dougherty, Meester and Swart finished in fourth with 4:13.78. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland girls track and field - 1A 4x400 relay: Getting right out in frontContract approvedAnamosa boys track and field - Jay Gatto 2A long jump: Cementing state statusMidland boys track and field - 1A 4x200/4x100 relays: Setting a school record at stateSpringville girls golf: Great day for GraceMount Vernon High School graduates 92“Small but Mighty” Lisbon High School graduates 33Mount Vernon class of 2022 “A class that everyone knows each other”New principal search startsAnamosa girls golf: Going back-to-back Images Videos