The Mount Vernon girls track seasons drew to a close last weekend, with the girls placing 13th at the state meet.

“We had a great meet this weekend,” said girls track coach Kory Swart.

“We were after some more medals this year, and the girls came through and performed so well.

“We were really proud of them, and are going to miss our seniors dearly,” Swart said.

MV girls track 1 Libby Dix
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix throws in her fifth place throw in discus at the state track meet.

Laura Swart set a personal record with her 400 hurdles time of 1:08.28.

Libby Dix placed fifth in the discus throw with a toss of 128 feet one inch.

MV girls track 6 Emma Meester
Buy Now

Emma Meester races at state track events.

The girls 4x400 meter relay squad of Kate Dougherty, Elizabeth Quam, Swart and Emma Meester finished in fifth with a time of 4:05.62, a season best for the squad.

The girls 4x800 meter relay squad of Meester, Kameron Brand, Swart and Abbie Moss finished in third with a time of 9:46.47.

MV girls track 12 Kara Swantz
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Kara Swantz runs in an event Saturday, May 21.

The girls distance medley relay quartet of Quam, Dougherty, Meester and Swart finished in fourth with 4:13.78.

Recommended for you