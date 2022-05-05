The Mount Vernon girls’ track and field team took first place last week in Anamosa out of 11 total teams.
Later in the week, they brought their 4x400 relay team to the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Tuesday, April 26The Mustangs headed to Anamosa on Tuesday, for what Coach Kory Swart called “a really nice meet.”
Mount Vernon took the top spot in the event with 154 points. North Linn was a distant second with 95.
“We had some kids step up and score points in several different event areas, and our field events have really helped us out as a team this year,” he said.
“We’re going to have to continue to grab points everywhere we can if we’re going to have success at the conference meet next week.
“Libby Dix set a meet record in the discus in 124’5” (breaking the record of former Mustang standout Lily Meester) and Emrie Johson broke the meet record in the 3000 in 11:19.07,” said Swart.
Friday, April 29 The Mustangs brought their qualified 4x400 team to the Drake Relays on Friday, placing 14th overall in a time of 4:06.35.
Liz Dougherty was replaced by Elizabeth Quam when Dougherty suffered a sore hamstring, and Quam “did a remarkable job,” according to Coach Swart.
“Kate Dougherty, Laura Swart, and Emma Meester all ran outstanding legs and were really proud of how they all performed. It’s such an honor to be competing against the best teams in the state,” said Swart.