The Mount Vernon girls track squad collected a second and third place finish last week, both at away events, and qualified one of their relay teams to compete in Friday’s Drake Relays.
Tuesday, April 19The Mustangs first traveled to Solon, where they placed second, with their hosts posting a first place finish.
“The temperature was chilly, but there was no wind,” said head coach Kory Swart.
“Paige Schurbon did an excellent job winning the high jump in a personal best of 4’10”. Elsa Appleton continues to improve in the long jump, placing second in 15’10.25”.
The 800 was a really fun race to watch, as Laura Swart ran a personal record of 2:20.53 to finish runner-up,” Swart said.
Thursday, April 21The weather shaped up two days later, when the girls traveled to West Delaware for the West Delaware Girls Invite.
“Conditions were ideal, and we had been waiting for it all spring,” said Coach Swart. “Thus, we had several great performances.”
Among the performances Swart listed as great was the 4x800 relay team of Abbie Moss, Emrie Johnson, Kameron Brand, and Laura Swart, who “all ran some nice splits” and won in 10:04.82.
“The highlight of the night was the team of Kate Dougherty, Emma Meester, Laura Swart, and Liz Dougherty automatically qualified for the Drake Relays in the 4x400 (by running under 4:06) with a winning time of 4:05.93,” said Swart.