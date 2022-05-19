The Mustangs girls track and field team took part in the 3A Qualifying Track Meet at Anamosa High School Thursday, May 12, and advanced many athletes to this week’s state tournament.

Mount Vernon finished third overall with 100.5 points, while Solon ruled the roost with 228. The third place finish for the Mustangs was just half a point behind second place Marion.

Mount Vernon qualified six events for the state track and field tournament this week. The schedule for those events includes:

Libby Dix will throw in the discus Thursday, May 19, at 2 p.m.

Emrie Johnson will race in the girls 3000 meter run Thursday, May 19, at 3:35 p.m.

Abbie Moss, Sam Schoff, Kameron Brand and Macy Schroeder with alternates Meester and Johnson will run in the girls 4x800 Thursday, May 19, at 5:25 p.m.

Paige Schurbon, Kara Swantz, Emma Meester and Laura Swart (with alternates Elizabeth Quam and Kate Dougherty) will run in the girls distance medley Friday, May 20, at 3 p.m.

Laura Swart will participate in the girls 400 meter hurdle relays Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.

The quartet of Kate Dougherty, Quam, Brand and Meester (with alternates Liz Dougherty and Swart) will participate in the 4x400 meter relay Friday, May 20, at 7:20 p.m.

The quartet of Quam, Addison Gookin, Swantz and Kate Dougherty (with alternates Isabel Hawker and Elsa Appleton) will race in the girls 800 sprint medley Saturday, May 21, at 9:25 a.m.

